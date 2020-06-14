city of miami

Experts, Miami City Officials Express Concern Over Rising Coronavirus Case Count in Florida

By Derrick Lewis and Daniela Flamini

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Miami's city mayor said he was not ruling out another stay-at-home order given recent jumps in Florida's daily coronavirus case count
  • An FIU doctor told NBC 6 she's seen an increase in COVID-19 patients being hospitalized
  • Florida reported a record 2,581 new cases on Saturday; Sunday's state total stands at 75,568

Infectious disease experts have warned that reopenings could bring virus numbers back up in Florida as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage, and this week local officials in Miami are considering whether tighter restrictions should be put back in place.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said last week that he would be making decisions this weekend, and he is not ruling out renewing a stay-at-home order.

Suarez has a call scheduled with the Florida Department of Health Monday.

“We are looking at the numbers daily. The curve has re-flattened," Suarez said. "It had a decent downward slope until the last two weeks, (not including) Memorial Day and the protests.”

Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease expert with Florida International University, told NBC 6 this week that she's been seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients being hospitalized.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST

coronavirus 15 mins ago

More than 2,000 New Coronavirus Cases Added to Florida’s State Tally Sunday

Bicycles 1 hour ago

Pandemic Leads to a Bicycle Boom, and Shortage, Around World

Miami-Dade County data reveals 61 COVID patients were admitted in the county yesterday, the highest number of any day this month.

Also this week, White House health advisor Anthony Fauci said that 14 states including Florida had seen a surge in cases as the summer season approached and reopenings continued.

South Florida's beaches have all opened with stringent social distancing rules in place, but Miami Beach's City Mayor Dan Gelber says that safety is his top priority despite the economic boost that beachgoers bring.

"There's no playbook. And the CDC I don't think they're even calling plays anymore on this stuff," Gelber said.

"We're just on our own to figure it out. And we're trying to do our best but if we see a healthcare trajectory that's dangerous, we just are going to have to rethink what we're doing."

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

city of miamiMiamicoronavirus floridacoronavirus cases miami
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us