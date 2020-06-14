Experts, Miami City Officials Express Concern Over Rising Coronavirus Case Count in Florida

What to Know Miami's city mayor said he was not ruling out another stay-at-home order given recent jumps in Florida's daily coronavirus case count

An FIU doctor told NBC 6 she's seen an increase in COVID-19 patients being hospitalized

Florida reported a record 2,581 new cases on Saturday; Sunday's state total stands at 75,568

Infectious disease experts have warned that reopenings could bring virus numbers back up in Florida as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage, and this week local officials in Miami are considering whether tighter restrictions should be put back in place.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said last week that he would be making decisions this weekend, and he is not ruling out renewing a stay-at-home order.

Suarez has a call scheduled with the Florida Department of Health Monday.

“We are looking at the numbers daily. The curve has re-flattened," Suarez said. "It had a decent downward slope until the last two weeks, (not including) Memorial Day and the protests.”

Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease expert with Florida International University, told NBC 6 this week that she's been seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients being hospitalized.

Miami-Dade County data reveals 61 COVID patients were admitted in the county yesterday, the highest number of any day this month.

Also this week, White House health advisor Anthony Fauci said that 14 states including Florida had seen a surge in cases as the summer season approached and reopenings continued.

South Florida's beaches have all opened with stringent social distancing rules in place, but Miami Beach's City Mayor Dan Gelber says that safety is his top priority despite the economic boost that beachgoers bring.

"There's no playbook. And the CDC I don't think they're even calling plays anymore on this stuff," Gelber said.

"We're just on our own to figure it out. And we're trying to do our best but if we see a healthcare trajectory that's dangerous, we just are going to have to rethink what we're doing."