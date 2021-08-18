Extra Donations Left From Surfside Building Collapse Are Being Sent to Haiti

A South Florida Jewish organization dropped off dozens of boxes of supplies that came from the surplus pile of the Surfside building collapse donations.

"We thought, wow, we got some stuff that you guys could really use," said Bonnie Schwartzbaum.

Schwartzbaum and Morgan Weinblatt came to the North Miami City Hall on Tuesday in a van filled with boxes of supplies for Haitians affected by the earthquake.

Days after the disastrous earthquake in Haiti, the death toll has surpassed 1,900. NBC 6's Willard Sheppard reports.

They tell me all of these boxes are the extra donations the Jewish Community Service of South Florida had for the Surfside building collapse victims.

"They keep coming in! And so we have a warehouse close to our JCS Food Bank and that’s where we’ve been storing a lot of these items," Weinblatt said.

They had so many boxes, two of the city of North Miami employees had to help offload the boxes.

“When the building collapse there were asking for pillows, blankets, sweatshirts, toiletries, and first aid kits. We had an excess!,” said Schwartzbaum, who is the Program Director of the JCS Food Bank

These excess items will help the Haitians who survived the deadly 7.2 earthquake that shook the island nation on Saturday.

The city of North Miami, which has a large Haitian-American population, paired up with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation to collect donations. The organization will send a cargo plane to their team in Haiti, who knows what the Haitians there need.

Hospitals in Haiti are overwhelmed, after the powerful earthquake left more than 1,400 dead and thousands wounded. NBC 6's Cristian Benavides reports.

“It’s all about trying to bring comfort to the people who are injured. You know simple stuff like aspirin, it’s just really hard to find because you think about how overwhelmed the hospitals are,” said North Miami City Councilman Scott Galvin, who is also a member of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation

Many others brought supplies like baby items, pillows, and even walkers for the injured. The donation boxes are filled to the top to the point items had to be placed on the sides.

The cargo plane is scheduled to take off Wednesday morning and will land in Haiti by the afternoon.