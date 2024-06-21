‘F— Elon': Cybertrucks tagged with vulgar message for Tesla CEO in Fort Lauderdale

Someone in Fort Lauderdale isn't a fan of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Video posted by Only in Dade showed multiple Cybertrucks with the message "F--- Elon" written on them at a parking lot in the area of Northeast 19th Avenue and Northeast 9th Place.

The video shows long rows of the Cybertrucks tagged with the message in some sort of black ink.

Fort Lauderdale Police said 34 vehicles in total were found vandalized Friday morning.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The lot was reportedly leased by Tesla recently, and other vehicles sold by the company could be seen among the Cybertrucks.

By the time NBC6 visited the lot, it appeared most if not all of the vehicles had been cleaned off or taken away.

Cybertrucks feature a stainless-steel body and have a starting price of $81,895.

Police said they're investigating the incident and trying to find the suspect or suspects responsible.