F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025 returns to Hard Rock Stadium: See the road closures

After its debut in 2022, the Miami Grand Prix has been has become of the most coveted F1 racing events in the world due to the celebrity-filled buzz paddock, and it's coming back for another year.

Miami is where F1 kicks off its American circuit, followed by Dallas and Las Vegas.

The main race of the Miami Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, May 4, at the Miami International Autodrome, a course built around the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

But the road closures start Thursday, May 1, and drivers are asked to "expect increased traffic in and around Hard Rock Stadium," the Miami Gardens Police Department said in a post on Facebook.

Here are the detours and closures you should be aware of.

Road closures for the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

Thursday, May 1, 2025

2X Northbound - Closed 8 AM until Midnight

2X Southbound - Closed 8 AM until Midnight

Friday, May 2, 2025

NW 14th Court /NW 199th Street - 6 PM to 9 PM

NW 27th Avenue/NW 199th Street - 6 PM to 9 PM

2X Northbound Closure - Closed All Day

2X Southbound Closure - Closed All Day

Saturday, May 3, 2025

NW 14th Court /NW 199th Street - 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM

NW 27th Avenue/NW 199th Street - 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM

2X Northbound Closure - Closed All Day

2X Southbound Closure - Closed All Day

Sunday, May 4, 2025