F1 returns to Hard Rock Stadium for 4th year: What to know

Fans of Formula 1 racing only need to wait a bit longer as the event is set to return to Miami for its fourth year.

The Miami Grand Prix will take place on May 2- May 3 at the Miami International Autodrome, a course built around the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The race debuted in 2022 and has become one of the most coveted F1 racing events in the world.

Attendees on Friday and Saturday will able to see drivers practicing on track, while the main race featuring top drivers going against each other starts on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

There are several ticket options available to view the race but you may still need to spend a significant amount of money to get a good view of the track.

For starters, The Campus Pass grants you a three-day general admission ticket with access to Hard Rock Stadium, the fountains, the Marina, and the trackside lane between Turn 8-11. This year's pass includes two options; a one-day pass for Sunday that starts at $350 or the recommended three-day pass that starts at $450.

However, if you'd like to have a seat, tickets skyrocket in price for the Grandstand tickets, which start at $670 and go up as high as $1,700.

And while cars going over 231 mph is exciting, that won't be the only entertainment fans could expect to see over the three-day race.

Before the race kicks off on Friday, artist Pitbull will have a concert at the Hard Rock Live on Thursday.

Following Pitbull, Kygo will be performing on opening day.

Artists like Steve Aoki and Kaskade will also be performing during the three-day race.

Other things attendees should be excited about are the variety of restaurant options that will be offering food.

Such of the restaurants that will be at F1 include American Social, Half Moon Empanadas, La Carreta and several others.

For more information on the Miami Grand Prix, click here.

