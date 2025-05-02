Miami

F1 signs 10-year extension with Miami Grand Prix to keep race through 2041

The race debuted in 2022 as the second F1 race in the United States on the schedule

Formula 1 announced a 10-year extension with the Miami Grand Prix on Friday that will ensure the event remains on the calendar through 2041.

The race debuted in 2022 as the second F1 race in the United States on the schedule. Sunday's running will be the fourth in what was originally a 10-year contract between Miami promoters and F1.

There are now three F1 races in the U.S. every year. Las Vegas was added to the schedule in 2023. F1 also makes a stop at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

The Miami extension comes two days after F1 announced a three-year extension with Mexico City. The difference, though, is that Mexico City in the final year of its existing contract.

