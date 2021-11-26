FAA Says More Than 1,000 Investigations Opened into Unruly Airline Passengers in 2021

After a spate of violent outbursts on planes this year, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has directed prosecutors to make federal crimes on airlines a priority.

The FAA says most of the incidents that are currently under investigation stem from mask mandates aboard the aircraft.

The numbers are quite shocking. In 2021, more than 1,000 investigations have been started by the FAA for unruly passengers. In 2019, there were only 146 investigations.

As far as overall reports in 2021, the number stands at more than 5,000 and 3,800 of those are mask-related incidents.

Crew members are concerned about their safety with the rise in violent cases on aircrafts.

"I had an incident like that specifically where my decision was to just remove the passenger. Let's do it now because otherwise they may behave only to get us in-flight and then misbehave again,” retired captain Jay Rollins said. “So most captains feel that way. They are going to remove you from the flight on the ground."

Passengers can be fined up to $37,000 and it is a violation of federal law. The FAA did launch a zero tolerance campaign that has helped create awareness about this issue.