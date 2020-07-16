Publix Makes Facial Coverings Mandatory for Customers

Facial coverings will now be required to shop at all Publix stores as of July 21, the company announced Thursday.

"With the number of coronavirus cases continuing to grow and current CDC guidance indicating face coverings can help slow the spread of Covid-19, we believe requiring face coverings in our stores is another way we can do our part to help protect our communities,” Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous said in a statement.

Stores will now include signage with the new rule. Publix said the requirement will not apply to small children or those with medical conditions that prevent them from being able to wear a mask.

Additionally, the company said that it has put other measures in place to "help our customers maintain social distancing with each other and with our associates."

Aisles will be one-way to reduce chances of shoppers passing each other, and 6-foot increments will be marked at checkout. Managers can also limit the number of shoppers allowed in the store.

The company is urging people to please shop alone, if possible.