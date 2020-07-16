facial coverings

Publix Makes Facial Coverings Mandatory for Customers

By Daniela Flamini

Getty Images

Facial coverings will now be required to shop at all Publix stores as of July 21, the company announced Thursday.

"With the number of coronavirus cases continuing to grow and current CDC guidance indicating face coverings can help slow the spread of Covid-19, we believe requiring face coverings in our stores is another way we can do our part to help protect our communities,” Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous said in a statement.

Stores will now include signage with the new rule. Publix said the requirement will not apply to small children or those with medical conditions that prevent them from being able to wear a mask.

RELATED CONTENT

masks 4 hours ago

Defiance Grows as Georgia Governor Blocks Local Mask Rules

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Monroe County Issues Nightly Restaurant Closures, Alcohol Sales Ban During Pandemic

Additionally, the company said that it has put other measures in place to "help our customers maintain social distancing with each other and with our associates."

Aisles will be one-way to reduce chances of shoppers passing each other, and 6-foot increments will be marked at checkout. Managers can also limit the number of shoppers allowed in the store.

The company is urging people to please shop alone, if possible.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

facial coveringscoronavirus floridaface masksPublix
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us