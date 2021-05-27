Face Masks Now Voluntary at Seminole Hard Rock, Other Tribe Casinos

Visitors to any of the Seminole Tribe's South Florida casinos will no longer be required to wear a face mask.

Face masks will now be voluntary at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek and Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood, a tribe spokesperson said Thursday.

The tribe said they updated their mask policy based on current guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The change was made based on the latest guidance on masks from the CDC and follows similar moves by area businesses as the vaccination rate increases and the infection rate declines," the spokesperson said.

The venues will continue to keep other components of their "Safe + Sound" COVID-19 program in place, including cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, plexiglass dividers to separate players from each other and from team members in some areas. In addition, casino air will pass through a high-quality air filtration system, and hand-sanitizing stations will be available at entrances and throughout the casino complexes.