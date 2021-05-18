COVID-19

Face Masks Optional Outdoors at Miami-Dade Public Schools for Remainder of School Year

A decision on the 2021-22 school year is expected to be made closer to August

By NBC 6

Getty Images

Face masks will be optional for Miami-Dade County Public Schools students when outdoors and socially distanced for the remainder of the school year and during summer activities.

A district public health task force made the decision Tuesday in light of the CDC's new relaxed mask-wearing guidance for people who are fully vaccinated.

Wearing face masks indoors is still mandatory. The district may revisit that policy in time for summer school.

A decision on the 2021-22 school year is expected to be made closer to August, but Superintendent Alberto Carvalho expects mask-wearing to be voluntary.

Children as young as 12 years old are able to get the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Miami-Dade County Public Schools is hosting vaccination events at several schools around the county for students, staff, employees and their families to get the vaccine.

