Face Masks Optional Outdoors at Miami-Dade Public Schools for Remainder of School Year

Face masks will be optional for Miami-Dade County Public Schools students when outdoors and socially distanced for the remainder of the school year and during summer activities.

A district public health task force made the decision Tuesday in light of the CDC's new relaxed mask-wearing guidance for people who are fully vaccinated.

Wearing face masks indoors is still mandatory. The district may revisit that policy in time for summer school.

Medical and public health experts agree with the recommendation, as supported by the @CDCgov, to maintain current mask protocols in place for the remainder of this school year with the exception of outdoor activities. pic.twitter.com/e6LKdtnfny — Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) May 18, 2021

A decision on the 2021-22 school year is expected to be made closer to August, but Superintendent Alberto Carvalho expects mask-wearing to be voluntary.

Children as young as 12 years old are able to get the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Miami-Dade County Public Schools is hosting vaccination events at several schools around the county for students, staff, employees and their families to get the vaccine.