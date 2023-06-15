Facebook Marketplace brawl turned police chase caught on camera in Hialeah

Two people were arrested following a police chase in Hialeah on Wednesday after they allegedly committed robbery during a Facebook Marketplace meet-up.

Frank Guanche and Natali Negrin were taken into custody on Thursday.

It began on Wednesday when the victim posted his girlfriend's iPhone 12 to Facebook Marketplace, where he intended to sell it for her. A Facebook account by the name of Carlos reached out to express interest in buying the phone, and they planned to meet in Hialeah.

When the victim met up with the person interested in buying the phone, it was stolen, in addition to the victim's gold necklace, police said.

The thief, believed to be Guanche, drove away in a silver Hyundai Genesis with a husky in the vehicle.

Frank Guanche

Later that day, the victim came across a Facebook account by the name of Frank Da Goat. The victim recognized the perpetrator from the account's profile picture.

The account had listed the same iPhone on Facebook Marketplace just minutes after the initial incident.

The victim's girlfriend contacted Guanche and acted as if she was interested in buying the stolen iPhone. They planned to meet up, and Guanche arrived alongside Negrin in the silver Hyundai Genesis with the husky.

Natali Negrin

The victim and his girlfriend arrived together. They told police that they organized the fake meet-up in an attempt to recover the stolen items, and potentially get a license plate number in order to aid in an investigation.

The victim hid in a tree to try to get Guanche's license plate, while his girlfriend pretended to buy the phone. When Negrin handed her the phone, she explained that it was actually hers and that it was stolen.

Negrin began pulling her by the hair and tried to take the iPhone back, according to an arrest report. The victim's girlfriend tried to run away when Guanche dragged her to the ground and began beating her, police said.

The victim, who was hiding in the trees, came down to the scene when he heard his girlfriend screaming. Negrin placed herself between the victim and his girlfriend so that he could not intervene, according to the arrest report.

Guanche grabbed the iPhone and threatened the victims with a firearm before getting into the car with Negrin and fleeing the scene, police said.

Hialeah police located Guanche's vehicle and he began to flee until he and Negrin were taken into custody on the Palmetto Expressway. Video posted on Only in Dade showed multiple police cars giving chase.

Guanche was charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon. He was previously charged in May 2022 with kidnapping, aggravated stalking, false imprisonment, and battery.

Negrin was charged with strongarm robbery.