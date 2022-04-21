Facial Recognition Tech Leads to Arrest in Fatal Miami-Dade Strip Club Shooting

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a northeast Miami-Dade gentlemen's club last month that left another man dead.

Keith N. Solomon, 33, was arrested Wednesday on charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the March 14 shooting at The Office on Northeast 183rd Street, an arrest warrant said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. after a fight erupted in the club, and left 25-year-old Shevoz Lindsay dead, the warrant said.

"[Lindsay] left a group of friends, ran into the fight, and was shot by an unknown subject during the melee," the warrant said. "The subject fled on foot as the crowd inside the club dispersed."

The entire incident was captured on surveillance video, which detectives used along with facial recognition software to identify Solomon as a suspect, the warrant said.

A witness who was at the club with Lindsay also identified Solomon as the person who bumped into him just before the fight started, and cellphone records showed Solomon's phone was in the area of the club the night of the shooting, the warrant said.

Solomon is a convicted felon for possession of cocaine with intent to sell, according to the warrant.

Solomon was booked into jail where he was being held without bond Thursday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.