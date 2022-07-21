Facing Severe Staffing Shortage, Broward Public Schools Goes on Hiring Spree

Broward County Public Schools wants you to join their team.

The school district is on a hiring spree because it has 1,200 job openings, everything from teachers to bus drivers to custodians.

“Currently we need 433 teachers, and that does sound like a lot,” said talent acquisition director Susan Rockelman.

The shortage was even worse last year at this time, when the district had 550 teacher vacancies. Rockelman says there are several factors involved, including the starting salary of $47,500.

“We’re facing some challenges out there bringing in teachers because the schools of education are not producing the teachers,” Rockelman said. “Because of the pay, salary does become a big issue, especially down here in South Florida.”

Cerine Stewart teaches English at Fort Lauderdale High School. She loves her job, despite the salary, because teaching offers other rewards. Stewart has a pitch for those considering the profession: be a role model.

“It’s not just the finances, it’s the — as I said before — just the fact that you’re able to impact another person’s life on a positive level, you’re able to make changes in not just one individual but in families, through your commitment and drive,” Stewart said.

The district is also looking to hire 174 school bus drivers, as soon as possible. Drivers make $16.50 an hour. Applicants must have a commercial driver’s license or permit. The district will help applicants obtain a license and then they will provide training.

“It’s crucial, it’s critical to make sure we are staffed adequately to provide the service that we want to provide, get the kids to school timely, make sure there’s no delays, making sure drivers aren’t rushing trying to get to the stops,” said Dr. Simone Clowers, assistant director of the transportation department.

Anyone interested in becoming a teacher, even those without a college degree in education, can still accomplish that goal.

“We have a plethora of different pathways to become a teacher, we have alternative pathways that if somebody does not have a degree in education, we can hire you and give you those tools and coaches in order to help you become an effective teacher,” Rockelman said.

Broward Schools will be doing on-the-spot hiring next Friday, July 29, at its career fair. Anyone interested is encouraged to register on the district’s website in advance.