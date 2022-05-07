Fake Attorney Gets 15 Years in State Prison, 15 Years Probation

Kenneth Frank – who was convicted of posing as a lawyer and stealing thousands of dollars from his clients – has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison.

The 59-year-old will get five years credit for time already served in the Broward County Jail, but his prison term will be followed by 15 years of probation and he must pay $91,000 in restitution.

During his sentencing Friday afternoon, Frank told Broward Judge Barbara Duffy he wanted to make amends and he would if given a short sentence.

"I just spent 5 years in jail,” he said. “I honestly want to pay them back. Without saying anything about the case, I just want the opportunity to do that.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Victim David Cirigliano told the judge he lost nearly $200,000 in legal bills, potential rent, and repairs to his property that Frank leased to someone else.

“What he did to my family is unspeakable,” Cirigliano said. “I just want it over.”

Retired investigator David Schulson told the judge Frank used a computer like a weapon.

“He’s a conman,” he said. “[Frank] hasn’t learned his lesson. There’s no remorse.”

In 2019, a Broward jury found Frank guilty of 16 of 18 charges including fraud and misrepresenting himself as a lawyer.

Frank claimed he was just a businessman and never said he was a lawyer.