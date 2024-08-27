Fake Miami rideshare driver who allegedly assaulted women passengers back in jail

A man who posed as an Uber driver and pleaded guilty to sexually battering and robbing two women last year is back in jail again after being released on probation.

Now, Yadir Gongora is accused of raping two other women on two separate occasions who also thought they were getting into a rideshare.

Police arrested the 39-year-old Friday after they said DNA evidence linked him to the crimes last year. The first woman was 22 years old. According to an arrest form, she went out with some friends in Brickell in August of last year for drinks. When it was time to leave, her cellphone battery was dying and she lost her friends.

Miami-Dade Corrections Booking photo of Yadir Gongora

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

She didn't remember getting into a vehicle to go home, but the arrest report said she did recall waking up and seeing a man on top of her sexually assaulting her. She tried to push him off but couldn’t.

There was allegedly another man in the front seat driving. The arrest form said he told her to get out and left her outside a grocery store four and a half hours after the woman lost her memory. According to detectives, a rape kit matched Gongora’s DNA.

And in September of last year, the other woman he’s accused of raping was 21 years old. After a night drinking with her friends, the woman didn't remember getting into a vehicle to go home. But when she woke up, she had already been dropped off near Hialeah and the 826.

She told investigators she had her underwear in her purse, and her phone, wallet, and camera were missing. A rape kit was performed and Gongora’s DNA was allegedly also a match.

Gongora was previously arrested last year in October after police said he posed as an Uber driver before sexually battering and robbing two other women. Gongora pleaded guilty in May and was sentenced to probation.

When he was arrested on the new charges last week, Gongora told police, “he would offer people rides that would exit clubs in the Wynwood, downtown area ... he would work on his own and not via an official rideshare application – and – admitted to picking up intoxicated patrons leaving the clubs.”

There is a hold on bond so Gongora won’t be released anytime soon. He’s charged with sexual battery, kidnapping, and robbery.