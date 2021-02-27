Fallen Miccosukee Officer to be Remembered at Saturday Memorial

Mourners will gather Saturday to honor the life a fallen South Florida police officer who died in a car accident last weekend.

Miccosukee Sergeant Horacio Sebastián Dominguez will be honored at a Saturday morning memorial service in Riccardo Silva Stadium on the campus of Florida International University.

Dominguez was killed last Sunday morning after his patrol car flipped in Collier County at the age of 43.

According to NBC affiliate WBBH-TV, the back right tire of the patrol car blew out along Alligator Alley, causing the car to flip several times onto the median, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Dominguez, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was ejected during the crash and pronounced dead on scene. He leaves behind a wife and young daughter.