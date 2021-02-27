Florida International University

Fallen Miccosukee Officer to be Remembered at Saturday Memorial

Dominguez was killed last Sunday morning after his patrol car flipped in Collier County at the age of 43.

By Monica Galarza

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Mourners will gather Saturday to honor the life a fallen South Florida police officer who died in a car accident last weekend.

Miccosukee Sergeant Horacio Sebastián Dominguez will be honored at a Saturday morning memorial service in Riccardo Silva Stadium on the campus of Florida International University.

Dominguez was killed last Sunday morning after his patrol car flipped in Collier County at the age of 43.

Local

News You Should Know 2 hours ago

ICYMI: Vaccine Injury Compensation Program Doubted, Arrests Made in Spring Break Crackdowns

Miami-Dade County 18 hours ago

Mobile Mammography Center to Offer Free Screenings at Miami Gardens Mosque Saturday

According to NBC affiliate WBBH-TV, the back right tire of the patrol car blew out along Alligator Alley, causing the car to flip several times onto the median, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Dominguez, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was ejected during the crash and pronounced dead on scene. He leaves behind a wife and young daughter.

This article tagged under:

Florida International UniversityCollier CountyWBBH-TVMiccosukee Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Black History Month Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us