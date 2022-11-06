Miami-Dade

False Reports of Active Shooter at Dolphin Mall Incites Panic

Social media users reported masses of shoppers running from the mall

False reports of an active shooter at Dolphin Mall ignited panic among shoppers Sunday afternoon.

Sweetwater Police said they received several 911 calls reporting a shooter but confirmed no shots had been fired.

According to security at Dolphin Mall, no one had a gun and the panic started from someone "being loud." They also said someone was in custody, but police haven't confirmed that.

Officers did respond to the mall to investigate a stolen vehicle near the entrance.

"Everything is SAFE and SECURE as we investigate," Sweetwater Police tweeted.

Several people on Twitter reported shoppers running from the mall in a panic. Some tweeted that they had to lock down inside stores.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

