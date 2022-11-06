False Reports of Active Shooter at Dolphin Mall Incites Panic

False reports of an active shooter at Dolphin Mall ignited panic among shoppers Sunday afternoon.

Sweetwater Police said they received several 911 calls reporting a shooter but confirmed no shots had been fired.

According to security at Dolphin Mall, no one had a gun and the panic started from someone "being loud." They also said someone was in custody, but police haven't confirmed that.

Officers did respond to the mall to investigate a stolen vehicle near the entrance.

"Everything is SAFE and SECURE as we investigate," Sweetwater Police tweeted.

The Sweetwater Police Department is aware of several 911 calls of a shooting at @DolphinMall There has been no shots fired, and we are currently working an active scene involving a stolen vehicle near the entrance of the mall. Everything is SAFE and SECURE as we investigate. — Sweetwater Police (@SweetwaterPD) November 6, 2022

Several people on Twitter reported shoppers running from the mall in a panic. Some tweeted that they had to lock down inside stores.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.