False Reports of Shooting Cause Chaos at Orlando Fourth of July Event

Chaos erupted Monday night after false reports of a shooting caused a crowd to flee an Orlando event celebrating the Fourth of July.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the incident took place at Lake Eola, where thousands gathered for a scheduled fireworks show.

Orlando Police said there was no evidence that a shooting took place.

🚨IMPORTANT MESSAGE: To our community members now in Downtown Orlando, please know that there is NO evidence of a shooting in the area. Our officers are now working to secure the area. There is NO public safety hazard at this time. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) July 5, 2022

Witnesses said they heard yelling about someone in the crowd with a gun and people began running.

"There's like thousands of people coming this way at me, so we just started running. And then at one point because people were pushing so hard we let go of hands, and I panicked," witness Katie Chung said.

Several people suffered minor injuries fleeing the scene, but no one was seriously hurt according to Orlando Police.