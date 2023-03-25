False Reports of Stampede Cause Chaos at Miami-Dade County Youth Fair

False reports of a stampede among fairgoers Saturday night at the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair caused concern at the event in southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said a group of kids began running at the fair site and it caused others to be alarmed. Several people suffered minor injuries, but no one was transported to the hospital.

Miami Dade Police confirmed reports of shots being fired were false and there were no threats to public safety.