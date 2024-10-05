Famed Savannah Bananas baseball team to play at loanDepot Park in Miami

The Savannah Bananas baseball team, known for their lighthearted take on the national pastime, are set to visit Miami this month.

The Bananas, who have pioneered a style of baseball called “Banana Ball” and sold out stadiums across the country, will be bringing their act to the Miami Marlins' loanDepot Park on Oct. 12.

Two days after the game, the team will be participating in a "Bananaland at Sea" cruise that leaves Miami and stops in the Bahamas before returning on Oct. 18.

Miami is just the latest stop for the Bananas, who have been on a tour of MLB stadiums this year, selling out Boston's Fenway Park, Nationals Park in Washington, and several other ballparks.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The Bananas were previously a collegiate summer league team in Georgia until 2022, when they unveiled their “Banana Ball” format, which uses a two-hour time limit and a variety of fan-centric rules, including counting balls caught by fans as outs and a variety of other features.

The fun-loving Bananas perform song and dance numbers, put players on stilts, and have had appearances by celebrities and former MLB players.

The team also has a series of spin-off teams, including the Party Animals, Firefighters, Tailgaters and Visitors.

The Bananas sell their tickets through a lottery on their website, with standard tickets starting at $35 and VIP Experience tickets starting at $100.

If you can't score a ticket for the Oct. 12 game in Miami, don't worry, the team will be coming back to loanDepot Park in March 2025.