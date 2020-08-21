Families Demand Answers Months After Man Dies, Woman Disappears Following Bimini Boat Crash

More than a month after a South Florida man died and his girlfriend disappeared after a boat crash in the Bahamas, their families say they still don't know exactly what happened.

"I went crazy, as you can imagine," said Gloria Perez. "My mind was just a blur. I wasn't able to think or comprehend. I was in shock."

Gloria Perez says she feels strong enough now to finally talk and demand answers about what happened to her son Javier and his girlfriend Carolyn Alvarez while on vacation in the Bahamas.

"I saw pictures that he was on a boat in Bimini. And I didn't think of anything," she said.

Pictures of the aftermath show the boat gutted and shredded. GPS images provided by the families show the vessel was traveling steady before making a sharp 90-degree turn, slamming into rocks.

According to a Bahamian police report obtained by NBC 6, Javier Perez and Alvarez were catapulted off the boat. The man's body found in the water the next day. Carolyn’s remains are still missing.

"We don't know if she was kidnapped, if she was murdered," her mother said. "Sex trafficking, thrown overboard, eaten by the sharks. I have no idea."

A Bahamian police report says the captain was Josbel Fernandez from Miami. He was with his girlfriend Violeta Khouri, who is also from Miami. The couples met earlier that day at a hotel pool.

"I came out here today because we want justice," Gloria Perez said. "We want justice ... We've tried to contact (the owner of the boat) and for them to say the truth."

Both families say they've tried for weeks to talk to the couple and find out what happened. When NBC 6 reached out to Fernandez about the story, his attorney called right away and called the incident a tragic accident. She says their hearts go out to the victim’s families— and that they have a right to know what happened.

"We are devastated we are never going to have a normal life again," Gloria Perez said. "We’re going to be grieving forever and ever. Just come out and say the truth."

The Bahamian police report says the Fernandez was also knocked unconscious but came to and made a distress call. Authorities don't suspect foul play but do say they collected alcoholic drinks for evidence.