Families Displaced After Fire Destroys Pompano Beach Complex

Several families are without a place to live after a fire broke out Friday morning at a complex in Pompano Beach.

The fire affected all three units of a triplex along Southeast 10th Avenue near Atlantic Boulevard.

“I’ve never seen that much fire in my life. It was terrifying," said Kristin Cappiello, who lives in one of the units.

Cappiello and her two kids woke up to heavy flames and billowing smoke. Cellphone video from a neighbor shows the frightening scenario.

"All of a sudden, I hear screaming and shouting and I thought it must be a confrontation, and I open my door and we looked out and there was just flames billowing out of the apartment at the end of our building, and it was just terrifying," Cappiello said. "We were all crying and in tears.”

Neighbors were frazzled when the fire broke out.

“Flames were billowing out. I had to move my car out the way," said neighbor Rich Trippe. "They were burning up the wires and everything. It was pretty crazy."

Chopper 6 captured crews pouring water from hoses to put out the flames.

No one was injured, but the Red Cross was on scene helping families who had to rush out and can’t get back to their homes — which have been deemed unsafe structures.

“I don’t know what happened. A lady came beating on the door this morning and it was pretty scary," Trippe said. "It happened first thing when you’re waking up at 5:30 in the morning.”

What caused this fire is still under investigation.