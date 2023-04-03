Families Displaced After Condominium Catches Fire in Sunrise

Several families were displaced Monday after a fire damaged a condominium complex in Sunrise.

The fire damaged all eight units of the multifamily home on Northwest 30th Place near 106th Avenue just before 3 p.m.

Firefighters said four of those units were severely damaged. Around 18 people have been displaced, according to the condo association's president.

"It's a terrible thing for the community," Bobbi Mishel said. "We're living in a hardship now. It's sad. I just don't know what to do first for them."

No people were hurt but several pets died in the fire.

It's unclear what started the fire.

The Red Cross was at the scene helping displaced families.