Families Displaced After Partial Roof Collapse at Duplex Apartment in West Park

Two families were displaced Saturday after strong winds and heavy rains caused a partial roof collapse at their duplex apartment in West Park.

Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue said the received a call of the collapse around 1 p.m. in the 5400 block of Southwest 31st Street. Firefighters arrived and found the families outside of the single story home that had been battered by torrential rainfall.

No injuries were reported, but the home was deemed uninhabitable until an inspector can come out to assess the damage. The American Red Cross is assisting with temporary shelter.

As much as two inches of rainfall was reported in the area with wind gusts possibly reaching over 80 miles per hour.