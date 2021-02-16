Broward

Families Evacuated After Townhouse Fire in Pembroke Pines

Crews arrived at the scene near the 1500 block of Northwest 89th Terrace, with six families forced out due to flames engulfing one home

Several families were forced from their townhouses early Tuesday morning in Pembroke Pines after fire broke out inside one of them.

Crews arrived at the scene near the 1500 block of Northwest 89th Terrace, with six families evacuated due to flames engulfing one home in the area and displacing the family.

Officials say no injuries were reported, but one family cat died and a second cat was taken to an area animal hospital.

Pembroke Pines Police are advising drivers to avoid the area at this time as roads will be blocked due to an investigation.

Officials believe the fire started due to an electrical problem and is not criminal in nature.

