‘Bittersweet': Families grateful to see relatives and friends released from Hamas captivity

A series of emotional reunion videos have flooded social media during the temporary cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

One now-viral clip shows a daughter running into the arms of her mother and brother. Hamas terrorists kidnapped Mia Schem at the Supernova Music Festival, and she was among the hostages released Thursday. Schem had planned on moving to South Florida on Oct. 8, the day after she was abducted.

“It’s like a bittersweet situation — on one side, we are very happy that she came out, but we cannot forget that we still have a lot of people captured by Hamas over there,” said family friend Shlomi Ezra, who said the video of Schem’s reunion with her family put a big smile on his face.

Schem was featured in the first hostage propaganda video sent out by Hamas. Her family even appealed to French President Emanuel Macron for help. Now she’s back in Israel.

“It’s amazing and it’s emotional and it’s super powerful,” said Nir Lerman, speaking about his family’s emotions.

His two cousins, Raaya Rotem and her 13-year-old daughter Hila Rotem, are free. Hamas abducted them together, but released Hila days ago, making the family wait until Wednesday for mom to join daughter, a huge lift for the family.

“But on the other hand, the real story is about the rest of the hostages, still there, and we don’t see, you know, any light,” Lerman said.

“All the people kidnapped have witnessed the most horrible atrocities ever,” said Dr. Ofrit Shapira-Berman, a professor at Hebrew University speaking via Zoom from Israel.

She’s currently treating 10 hostage families and three traumatized survivors of the Oct. 7 terror attacks.

“It’s not just about trusting people it’s about trusting humanity, which is what I hear from people who survived the massacre, they say how can we trust humanity again if human beings can do what they have done to us, how can we ever trust again?” Shapira-Berman said.

One of her survivor patient’s parents and siblings were murdered.

“She heard them crying and she heard them being shot, and she says, well, what’s there to live for?” Shapira-Berman said. “She asks me, will I ever be happy again?”

Shapira-Berman expects to soon be treating freed hostages. She said the adults will have to accept that their Oct. 6th lives are gone forever, and the children will likely need a lifetime of therapy.

When will all the hostages come home? When will the war end? Can Israel eliminate the Hamas terror threat? These are the questions Israeli expatriates and the Israeli public alike are asking.

“It’s really hard to get rid of Hamas, because it’s not just an organization, it’s a way of living, they teach their kids how to kill Jews, Jews are enemies, so how can we change their mind if this is how they raise their kids? You know when it will stop? The day that they love their kids more than they hate us,” Ezra said, quoting legendary Israeli prime minister Golda Meir.