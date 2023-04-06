Families Left to Rebuild After Fire Destroys Sunrise Condominium

Juliet Assam fought back tears days after a fire ripped through her home, destroying everything inside.

“All I can say is there’s tomorrow,” Assam told NBC6. “There’s hope, and there’s a God.”

Assam’s condo was one of eight units destroyed in Monday’s fire, which broke out just before 3 p.m. near NW 30th Place and NW 106th Avenue in Sunrise.

The single mother of three said she was working from home when she heard a strange noise.

“I was sitting at my desk,” she said. “And I heard a little crackling outside.”

She took a closer look and saw a fire outside.

She used a hose to try to put the fire out, then ran upstairs and saw that her bedroom was in flames.

Assam said she grabbed her son, ran outside, and called 911.

The president of the condo association said an electrical wire malfunctioned, causing the spark that started the blaze.

Robert Fossas lived in unit 1.

Along with losing most of his belongings, he said his five cats died in the fire.

“Two of them were found outside,” Fossas said. “I think the fire department was trying to give them oxygen, and the rest of them were found in the townhome.”

Both Assam and Fossas have been staying in a hotel since losing their homes. GoFundMe pages were established to help both families.