Families Mourn Over Two Men Killed in Motorcycle Crash

Tiffani McKenzie was excited about her cousin Michael “Mikey” McKenzie becoming a father again.

This time around it would be a baby girl.



“That was fun,” McKenzie said about knowing the baby’s gender.

But, instead, Tiffani got word that Mikey was killed in a violent crash on Hallandale Boulevard Sunday morning.

“I was shocked,” she said. “I had to come down to the scene because I did not believe it.”



Surveillance video shows a group of motorcycle riders making a U-turn at Hallandale Beach Boulevard and southwest 40th Avenue in Pembroke Park.

Suddenly, another rider comes through the intersection, and the two bikes collide.

Family members say both riders were killed.



“I just wonder,” Tiffani said. “If he knew that he wouldn’t make it back to his family.”



Relatives identified the man on the Harley as Oscar Boatwright, a mail man in Belle Glade, near Lake Okeechobee. Boatwright was in town for a bike event.



“I’ve never lost anyone this close to me,” Tiffani said. “So I don’t know how to put it into words.”

Authorities have not released any information on the crash.