Families of Inmates Stabbed During FCI Miami Prison Riot Demand Answers

Families of inmates at FCI Miami want answers after they say their loved ones were stabbed during a riot inside the federal facility.

The riot on April 1 forced the low-security prison to go on lockdown after inmates were stabbed and more than 100 weapons were found. At least four inmates were sent to the hospital.

Since NBC6 broke the news of the riot, multiple family members reached out to us for answers, saying they can’t get any information from the prison.

“I was in a panic mode because I didn’t know if he was OK or if he wasn’t OK, and I kept calling the prison," said one mom, Sherlonia Powell. "The phone was just ringing and ringing."

Exclusive video obtained by NBC6 of a prison riot involving more than 100 inmates at the Federal Correctional Institution in Miami is bringing up staff security concerns. NBC6's Heather Walker reports

Powell said she first learned about the riot from NBC6’s report.

“I was like, that’s exactly where my son is at,” Powell said.

Tania McLendon has a similar story. Her son was also housed at FCI Miami.

“I would call the prison several times. I would call every week, and they would give me the runaround or they wouldn’t even answer the phone,” McLendon said.

Both women told NBC6 they eventually learned that their sons were stabbed during the riot.

McLendon’s son told her that he was trying to help another stabbing victim when he felt blood on his arm.

“He said he looked down and blood was just pouring,” McLendon said.

Powell's son, she said, was stabbed in the back of the head.

“The only reason he didn’t die was because of this hair,” Powell said.

She believes his thick dreads saved his life.

“They said the inmates had a hundred and something weapons — how does that happen?” she asked.

These moms have been trying to get answers by calling and emailing the warden, but so far have received no response.

Powell still hasn’t been able to talk to her son. McLendon said she spoke to her son, but communication is sporadic and she’s worried about his safety, saying the prison needs to do more.

“They need to be investigated. They need to be looked into," she said. "It scares me because I don’t want to bury my child."

NBC 6 reached out to the prison multiple times on Friday for comment but did not hear back.