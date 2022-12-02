Families Question Use of Cameras on I-95 in South Florida After Recent Shootings

A number of recent unsolved shootings on Interstate 95 in South Florida have family members asking that surveillance cameras along the highway be recorded.

The road rage shooting over the weekend on I-95 in Broward is the latest to go unsolved.

Ana "Ani" Estevez, a preschool teacher and student at Florida Atlantic University, died days after the Sunday night shooting. Her family said she was shot seven times while driving home from Thanksgiving. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said her boyfriend also hit by gunfire along with a child in a separate car.

The preschool teacher who died in a road rage shooting on I-95 was remembered as very loving towards her students. NBC 6's Sheli Muñiz reports

The shooting is one of many recent cases, and despite hundreds of cameras lining the highway, family members say they're not much good if they're not recording.

Sheilla Nunez's daughter, Mellisa Gonzalez, was 22-years-old when a stray bullet hit her in the head on I-95. Nunez said her daughter and her boyfriend were on their way to visit her sick grandfather in the hospital in Miami Beach.

Investigators said she was talking with her boyfriend when all of a sudden she stopped mid sentence and died. She had plans to become a family lawyer.

"Very very bad, I'm very unhappy," Nunez said. "The camera is there but it's only live, it's not recorded and we need the camera recording."

Police have identified a motorcyclist who was shot and killed on Interstate 95 in Miami as they continue their search for the gunman responsible. NBC 6's Laura Rodriguez reports.

A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Transportation said there is not enough staff and storage to keep all the video and retrieve it from the more than 570 cameras along I-95.

Nunez said until the state starts looking out for innocent drivers the shootings will continue.

"I'm waiting for some people who can help me with resolving these problems," she said.