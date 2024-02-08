‘I'll never forgive him': Families speak out 2 years after drunken driver crashes, kills 3 in Miami

Next week will mark two years since three people were killed after their driver — who police say was drinking and driving at a speed of 126 mph — crashed into a gasoline station sign in Miami.

Records show Erwin Rommel Recinos Zuniga, 27, of Miami-Dade, was arrested in February 2022 and faces three counts of DUI manslaughter and three counts of reckless vehicular homicide among others.

The crash happened after 3 a.m. at the Valero gas station on Southwest 48th Avenue and West Flagler Street.

Paola Sabillon, her boyfriend Jason Meza, and his cousin Giselle Reyes died from their injuries.

“To this day I don’t believe it. She (Paola) was such a happy soul. She was loving she was caring. To get her mad you would get mad before her cause she wouldn’t,” Miriam Castillo told NBC6.

Zuniga, who was driving, and a woman passenger were the only survivors. Police said he also tested positive for THC.

“I want justice,” said Norma Vega, Meza’s and Reyes’s grandmother. “I want justice because that man was irresponsible.”

The three families want Zuniga, who records show is on house arrest, to spend time in prison.

“Having him behind bars. No matter how many years they give him or the sentence they give him will not bring my sister back, “ Castillo said. "But at least I know he’s paying for what he did.”

Zuniga pleaded not guilty. He is awaiting trial.