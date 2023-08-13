Families wait months to see child neurologists due to shortage. Hospitals are working on solutions

There are growing concerns about a shortage of neurologists across the country. In particular, child neurologists.

These are the doctors who deal with everything from epilepsy in children to ADHD and autism. Locally, at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, wait times for appointments can be up to four months. One local mother told NBC6 she was told it would be 6-8 months until a neurologist could see her son be evaluated for autism.

“It is estimated that there is a shortage of about 20%for child neurologists in the country and some estimate that this is a conservative value and that it could be higher than that,” medical director of Pediatric Neurology Dr. Diana Martinez said.

The CDC says one in 36 children in the United States are diagnosed with autism and doctors say more than one in five have some form of neurodevelopmental disorder.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Patients who see a pediatric neurologist have chronic conditions, meaning they are followed for years up until they’re 21 years old, which means there isn’t a lot of turnover in patients.

Hospitals, such as Joe DiMaggio’s, say they are working on solutions.

“We’ve been working really hard at continuing to find ways to make this better," Dr. Martinez said. "One of the ways is that we have implemented a new on-set seizure clinic so if the child was seen in the ER for a possible seizure, that Friday, that child will be put into that Friday clinic."

The children’s hospital not only implements clinics but Saturday slots and emergency openings as short-term solutions. Long-term solutions begin with recruitment in medical schools to trigger interest and advocate for the current workforce.

This is a problem plaguing families across the nation, just for pediatrics either. Americans with brain diseases, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, are having to wait longer to see their neurologists, or finding one is difficult, according to a study in the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

Joe DiMaggio's tells NBC6 they take into account the complaint of the patient to help them prioritize appointments. While some might put on a months-long wait list, children suffering from something like headaches or seizures would be seen sooner.