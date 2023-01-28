Family and Friends Hold Candlelight Vigil for Teen Killed After Car Crashed into Sunrise Canal

Family, friends and the community are remembering a teen who died after the car he was in went right into a canal in Sunrise earlier this week. They held a candlelight vigil for him and honored the other teenager who also died.

Family and friends describe 16-year-old Sherwenly Luxilien as someone who didn’t say much, but his presence was loud enough.

"He was 16 with a 30, 40-year-old mentally and very disciplined,” Keveen Valcourt said.

Luxilien’s dream was to join the army. His big brother Keveen Valcourt was skeptical at first.

"I said alright I'll support you, but that wasn't on my top list,” Valcourt said. "I supported him, that was his dream and I saw he wasn't just saying it but working towards it."

Valcourt says his brother meant the world to him and he let everyone know.

"Every day I used to brag about him like he was a brand new car, watch, I used to brag about him,” Valcourt said.

Sunrise Police say Luxilien and 17-year-old Frandeline Joseph died Thursday after their car went into a canal off West Oakland Park Boulevard. Surveillance video shows the car the teens were in driving through the parking lot behind Jersey College minutes before.

Both teens were students at Plantation High School.

Luxilien's family and friends hugged each other a little tighter Saturday night. They cried, lit candles and shared stories.

"All these people are here for him, he was loved by many,” Valcourt said.

"It shows me he was a good kid and impacted a lot of people and meant a lot to everybody,” his cousin Shnaida Etienne said.

They also remembered his friend, Joseph who had dreams of becoming a doctor.

"We have God with us and God will help us get through this tough time,” Etienne said.

Police are still investigating how the car went into the canal.