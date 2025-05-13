only on 6

‘Heartless': Family believes 19-year-old's murder in Deerfield Beach was calculated

Kenneth Philpart is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Jonathan Isiah Johnson back on March 1.

By Amanda Plasencia

NBC Universal, Inc.

The family of a 19-year-old man who was killed in a Deerfield Beach shooting two months ago is seeking accountability for the death of their loved one.

Carmen Belcaries spoke outside the courtroom on Tuesday as she watched a hearing for her grandson’s accused killer.

"All I want is justice for my grandson," she said.

Kenneth Philpart wore a mask as he was in the inmate box for an arraignment hearing, as he’s facing charges that include third-degree murder and aggravated assault with a weapon.

The 19-year-old is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Jonathan Isiah Johnson back on March 1.

"It was like a heartless murder. The way that it happened. It seemed like it was a setup between his friends," Belcaries said.

Home surveillance video captured the deadly gunshot from that night, and then deputies showed up.

When arrested, Philpart told police he shot Johnson in self-defense. He's not charged with planning the shooting, but Johnson's mother and grandmother think he did.

“I want people to know and understand that this was calculated," Amintta Nixon said. "He literally stalked my son that night to be able to do this to him. It was not a mistake. It was not an accident. It was calculated.”

Philpart will be back in court for another hearing next month. Johnson’s family plans to be there during every step of this case.

