Family Believes Body Found is Missing Broward Woman Allegedly Murdered by Husband

Family members believe a body found in a wooded area in Miami-Dade is a woman who went missing last week after authorities said she was murdered by her estranged husband.

A cousin said the body found Wednesday near Northwest 204th Street and 55th Court is Mimose Dulcio, though authorities haven't confirmed the identity of the remains.

Dulcio, 39, had been last seen the evening of Nov. 10 at her home in unincorporated central Broward, and a missing person alert was issued for her on Saturday.

Family members and authorities said Dulcio had been going through a messy divorce with her husband, 36-year-old Jose Luis Pacheco.

Pacheco was arrested Monday night and charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Dulcio.

A search warrant was obtained for the couple's home and shared vehicle and during the search, investigators found evidence that suggested Dulcio had been murdered in the couple's home, and that her body had been transported in the couple's shared vehicle and disposed of in an unknown location, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Family members said they knew something wasn't right when they found two of Dulcio's cellphones shattered and specks of blood in her home.

The family had suspected Pacheco from the beginning.

"She's going through a messy divorce. She’s going through something with an individual that I don’t take this lightly. I'm gonna call him a monster. A monster," sister Simenta Dulcio said.

Pacheco remains held without bond.