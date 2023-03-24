Family Claims South Florida Couple Kidnapped While in Haiti

The family of a South Florida couple who was in Haiti is asking for help after saying they were kidnapped and have not been heard from since.

Family members said Abigail Toussaint, 33, and her husband Jean-Dickens, 33, were kidnapped in the Port-Au-Prince area on March 18.

The couple are members of the First Haitian Baptist Church of Pompano Beach, who posted a message asking for support and prayers.

The couple also has a child turning 2 next week.

A post on Change.org is asking for people to sign a petition encouraging the federal government to ensure their safe return, claiming the same action resulted in 17 missionaries being returned to America last year.