Family Confronts Teen, Now Charged as Adult, in Miramar Crash That Killed Pregnant Mother

A teen accused in a crash in Miramar that left a pregnant nurse dead and her 7-year-old son critically injured just days before Christmas was in court Friday morning where he was confronted by the woman's family members.

With clasped hands and wearing an orange jumpsuit, 17-year-old Cristhian Bravo Gonzalez faced a judge to be formally charged as an adult in the crash that killed 30-year old Cristina Hernandez.

Family Photo Cristina Hernandez and her son, Jacob Estrada.

Hernandez, a nurse who was pregnant at the time, had picked up her 7-year-old son Jacob from school on Dec. 19 and they were in her car near the intersection of Flamingo Road and Somerset Boulevard when she was rear-ended, police said.

Gonzalez, who was driving the other car and was 16 at the time, was going more than 100 miles per hour while under the influence of marijuana when the crash happened, police said.

During Gonzalez's court appearance, family members became emotional while discussing the loss of Hernandez.

"Christina deserved to live," Hernandez's sister said. "You took away the chance for anyone to love that unborn baby."

Hernandez's fiancé, Anthony Estrada, the father of Jacob, the 7-year-old critically injured in the crash, also spoke.

"Because of your actions that little boy won’t ever see his mother again," he said.

The teen is being charged with vehicular homicide as well as DUI manslaughter and a long list of other charges.

His father, Jose Miguel Bravo De La Torre, was also charged in the crash for allowing his son to drive the car without a license, police said.

Jacob Estrada remains hospitalized.