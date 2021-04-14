Family Demands Justice After 4-Year-Old Struck, Killed in Homestead

A family is calling for justice after a 4-year-old boy was hit and killed by a vehicle over the weekend in Homestead.

Loved ones say Jeffrey Jay Sejour was helping with groceries Sunday night when the car hit him in his neighborhood in the 1400 block of East Mowry Drive.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police have not arrested or charged the driver. Sejour's death was ruled an accident, according to the county's medical examiner.

"They let her go. She didn't get nothing. They let her go home to her kids," Victoria Mensara said during a vigil for her son Wednesday night. "She had children in her vehicle ... and she did not see mine? She did not see my 4-year-old walking on to the curb?"

Homestead Police have not released any information about the incident and did not return requests for comments and details.