‘I want to know why'; Family demands answers after mother, 4-year-old girl killed in shooting on Florida's Turnpike in Hollywood

A heartbroken family is demanding justice after a mother and her 4-year-old daughter were shot and killed on Florida's Turnpike in Hollywood on Friday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded just before midnight to the Turnpike northbound near Mile Marker 49, south of Hollywood Boulevard, where they found Beatrice Saintvil and her daughter with gunshots inside a vehicle.

Her daughter died at the scene. Paramedics transported Saintvil to the hospital, where she later died.

The family says everything Beatrice Saintvil did was for her 4-year-old daughter, Janelle.

“Gymnastics, she was in swim, she loved dancing” Saintvil’s sister Kyanna Librun said about her niece.

“She act just like her mother,” Saintvil’s mother Tatiana Victorin said.

Saintvil was the oldest of 10 children. Her family describes her as a dancer, loveable and a peacemaker.

“Any problem that I have, Beatrice is the first person that I call,” Victorin said.

“She was the one who always brought us back together,” Librun said.

Saintvil's mother, Tatiana Victorin, was surrounded by her family Saturday as she remembered her daughter and granddaughter, who would have turned 5 years old in August.

“God knows the reason why He took her too, because she won't survive without her daughter, she won't survive without her daughter,” Victorin said. "I lost my daughter, nothing can replace my daughter and my grandchild."

The family is searching for answers. They say they have no clue who or why anyone would want to hurt this young mother or her child.

“Why, I want to know why,” Librun said. “She's always there to calm the situation down, so for something like this to happen to her out of all of us is crazy.”

The family says they want justice.

“We want to see their face and ask them why, why,” Librun said.

Police did not provide information on a suspect.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call BSO Homicide Detective Ryan Schnakenberg at 954-321-4247 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477). Any Crime Stoppers tip that leads to an arrest in this case is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

