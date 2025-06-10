‘Turn yourself in': Family seeks justice after woman killed in Liberty City hit-and-run

A family is heartbroken and pleading for help after a 76-year-old woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run while walking to the grocery store in Liberty City.

Koritza Ortiz was crossing the street near Northwest 7th Avenue and 60th Street, just west of Interstate 95, around 8:30 Monday morning when she was hit by an unknown vehicle. The driver never stopped.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“She was a person, she was a mom, a grandmother,” said her daughter, Arliette Melara. “She didn’t deserve to be left like that.”

An investigation is underway in Miami's Liberty City neighborhood after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run Monday morning, police said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Ortiz leaves behind four children, nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Her family is devastated and searching for answers.

“I usually take her grocery shopping once a week, and today was going to be the day,” said her son Daniel Garcia Ortiz. “I just don’t understand how somebody can hit another person and just leave them there.”

Ortiz’s children are now urging the driver to come forward.

“We just want this person to come forward. Do the right thing. Turn yourself in,” they said.

At this time, police have not released a description of the vehicle involved. Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from nearby cameras and are asking anyone with information to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers.