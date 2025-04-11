‘No one is taking accountability': Family demands justice for 19-year-old killed in Deerfield Beach

A Broward County family is anxiously awaiting the steps toward justice for the murder of a 19-year-old who deputies say was shot and killed in Deerfield Beach.

“It’s been a whole month, my son has been buried, and it seems like no one is taking accountability,” said Aminta Nixon, Jonathan Johnson's mother.

The man arrested following Johnson's death appeared before a judge on Friday.

“Every day is a struggle to get past,” said Nixon. “Every single day.”

During the court appearance, a judge denied Kenneth Philpart Jr.’s request for a lower bond.

The judge said the request was denied due to Philpart's criminal history, and because prosecutors revealed that some of his alleged crimes were committed while he was on an ankle monitor.

Nixon described Philpart as “a menace to society,” emphasizing the family's desire for accountability.

On March 1, Broward County deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Southwest 14th Street in Deerfield Beach, where they found Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to investigators, after establishing a perimeter, they located Philpart in his underwear, holding a gun. Deputies say he tried to flee, but was later found hiding in a trash can.

In his arrest report, Philpart claimed the shooting was self-defense; however, Johnson's family disagrees with that claim. They believe Philpart and others conspired together, leading up to the murder.

Philpart was charged with one count each of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, improper exhibition of a firearm, and resisting an officer without violence.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be presented to the Broward County State Attorney’s Office to determine if homicide charges will be filed, BSO said.

As the Johnson family continues to navigate their grief, they remain hopeful that justice will be served.