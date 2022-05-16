Family Devastated After 2-Month-Old Dies in Crash on Florida's Turnpike

A family was left devastated after losing their 2-month-old baby in a crash over the weekend on Florida's Turnpike in southwest Miami-Dade.

The father, Zo, told NBC 6 over the phone on Monday that he hasn't been able to look into funeral arrangements for his daughter, who he identified as Za'nylah.

Zo's 1-year-old daughter, Za'mariyah, is still recovering in the hospital after the crash, along with his girlfriend, who is also the mother of the girls.

Courtesy

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The crash happened after 3 a.m. Sunday near Quail Roost Drive. The father, Zo, said the engine of their Ford sedan started overheating and smoke started coming out of the car. When Zo put his hazard lights on, a black Toyota suddenly crashed into the back of the Ford.

The family was taken to the hospital, where the infant later died. The driver of the Toyota was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after the incident, a Miami-Dade police officer’s vehicle was struck by another car as police were shutting down the entrance ramp to the Florida Turnpike. They were both taken to the hospital as a precaution.