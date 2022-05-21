Family Displaced After Fire Destroys Davie Trailer Home

A weekend fire in Davie destroyed a trailer home and displaced a family that had been living inside.

Crews arrived at the scene of the fire in the 3100 block of Southwest 54th Street, where flames had taken over the structure. Davie Fire Rescue was able to keep the fire from spreading to other homes in the area.

No one was injured in the fire that took place just before 3:30 p.m.

A total of three people were displaced and it's unknown how they are being assisted with finding a place to stay.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.