Family displaced after fire rips through Hallandale Beach trailer home

Officials say the fire was contained to the trailer -- and extinguished -- but not before it destroyed the home.

A devastating fire ripped through a trailer in Hallandale Beach -- forcing a family out of their home.

Video captured the damage left behind -- after the flames broke out Sunday evening near southwest 8th Avenue and southwest 2nd Street.

Officials say the fire was contained to the trailer, and extinguished, but not before it destroyed the home.

The mother spoke to NBC6 -- saying her kids were in shock -- asking how they were going to go to school in the morning -- since they lost everything.

No one was inside the trailer at the time of the fire.

An investigation into what sparked the flames is underway.

