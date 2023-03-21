Family Displaced After Sunrise Home is Engulfed in Flames

A Sunrise family says they lost everything after a fire ripped through their home Monday evening.

No one was hurt, but the family says one of their dogs died in the fire and another dog still hasn’t been found.

The family told NBC 6 the fire broke out inside the home on NW 18th Court and NW 59th Terrace just before 6 p.m.

Ring camera footage from a neighbor's home shows smoke billowing out from the family's house as fires work to put out the flames.

And video from inside the home shows that the fire destroyed most of their belongings which have been reduced to rubble and ash. The fire mainly destroyed their kitchen and garage.

The couple who lives here told NBC 6 they have been renting the home for the past five years and have lost mostly everything.

They also said they don’t have renter’s insurance.

The American Red Cross has been assisting the family since the fire erupted and neighbors have also set up a GoFundMe account to help the family during this difficult time.