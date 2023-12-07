Family escapes unharmed as fire sweeps through Miramar house

Crews were busy battling a fire at a house in Miramar early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. at a home in the 7200 block of Ramona Street.

Video from a neighbor showed flames coming from the home as firefighters responded.

Miramar Fire Rescue officials said the fire started in an outside structure that shares a wall with the house, and then spread into the home.

The fire was brought under control quickly but caused some heavy damage to parts of the home.

Around 8-10 people live in the home but were able to get out safely, and there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire will be investigated.