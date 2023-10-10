Family, friends gather to pay final respects to young Hialeah Police officer killed in crash

Family and friends were coming together Tuesday for a funeral for a Hialeah Police officer who was killed in an off-duty crash last week.

Officer Anthony Caabeiro died while riding his motorcycle in Homestead Thursday.

Caabeiro was just 22 years old and had joined the Hialeah Police Department last September.

A funeral was being held for family and friends at San Jose Funeral Home in Hialeah, with the public invited to pay their respects beginning at 7 p.m.

Homestead Police said Caabeiro was off-duty and riding his personal motorcycle when the crash happened. The other driver stayed at the scene, and there were currently no arrests or citations.

Police haven't released any other details on the crash, which remains under investigation.

Homestead Police are asking for the public's help in the investigation and are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to give them a call.