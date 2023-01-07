Broward County

Family, Friends Hold Candlelight Vigil to Remember Teen Fatally Shot in Fort Lauderdale

His name was Jeremiah Robergeau, but his family and friends called him JC.

By Niko Clemmons

NBC Universal, Inc.

The search grows for the person responsible for shooting and killing a 15-year-old in Fort Lauderdale earlier this week.

The teen's family and friends got together for a candlelight vigil Saturday night.

There were tears, hugs and prayers. Many people wore red, which was Robergeau’s favorite color. Some also wore t-shirts with his name and picture on them.

Police say someone shot the teen Monday on Northwest 12th Street and Chateau Park Drive. He later died at the hospital.

DeAnne Cox is Jeremiah's aunt. She says she already misses his phone calls.

"I am still in shock,” Cox said. "He was a sweetheart who just started to live.”

All she has now are memories.

"Our children are supposed to say goodbye to their parent, not a parent saying goodbye to a 15-year-old child,” Cox said.

As family, friends and the community said one of their final goodbyes Saturday, Cox is confident police will catch the person responsible for her nephew's death. 

"We're all hurting but we'll get through this, by the grace of God we'll through,” Cox said.

The family of a 15-year-old who was shot and killed in Fort Lauderdale is pleading for help in the search for his killer. NBC 6's Niko Clemmons reports

Fort Lauderdale Police have no updates on Monday's shooting.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyFort Lauderdale
