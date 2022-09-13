Family, Friends Hold Vigil to Honor 85-Year-Old Woman Shot, Killed in Liberty City

Family and loved ones gathered Tuesday with candles, balloons and flowers in a vigil honoring the life and legacy of Elizabeth Level, the 85-year-old woman that was shot and killed Friday night while sitting on the porch of her 52nd Street home.

The vigil was held against the backdrop of Miami police cruisers that were lining the street. A crowd of family, friends, neighbors and activists gathered in front of the home where Level lived for more than 50 years.

The victim's niece, Rese Level, spoke to NBC 6 in front of her aunt's home -- a home where the Level family made fond memories over the years -- now covered in bullet holes.

"My aunt loved to party. She loved the party. And this is this house here? We've been here for 50 years," Rese Level said. "Oh, before I was even born. And I'm 45. And this is where everything goes on at."

Family shared recent videos of Level at her niece's wedding reception and said that that is how they will remember her.

"She was the life of the party," Rese Level said. "We always called her 'no filter' because she don't care what she say. She gonna give it to you like it is. She don't care. But at the same time, she's a lovable person. You couldn't do nothing but love Liz."

Level's family is pleading with the community to come forward with any information they need to find justice.

“We just need a tip. Just give us a tip," Rese Level said. "I'm not afraid. If you hear something, say something. Because it's us today. It could be your family tomorrow.”