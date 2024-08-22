Family friends identify deceased victim of triple stabbing in Hialeah that ended in police shooting

Family and friends on social media are identifying the woman who died in a triple stabbing that ended with police shooting the suspect in Hialeah.

Police have not released the identities of anyone involved, but family friends said the victims are Madeleyne Gonzalez, her daughter, 17-year-old Amanda Gonzalez, and Amanda's grandmother Rosa Gonzalez.

According to posts on Facebook offering condolences, Madeleyne Gonzalez did not survive. Thursday would have been her 50th birthday.

“I still don’t know why I wanted to celebrate your birthday in advance… but now I understand that everything happens for a reason,” one friend wrote on Madeleyne Gonzalez’s Facebook wall.

Hialeah Police officials said the incident began when they received a call for a domestic disturbance at a home on West 42nd Place and West 5th Court at around 4:25 a.m.

UPDATE: Police open fire at Hialeah home @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/DZ1R3mdpzW — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) August 21, 2024

As officers arrived, they were met by one victim, who appeared to be stabbed outside of the home, police said.

Inside the home there were two more stabbing victims and an armed suspect, according to authorities.

Officers were rendering aid when there was a "confrontation" between them and the suspect, and they opened fire.

Video captured by NBC6 showed the moment officers fired several shots from the door of the residence.

The suspect and one of the stabbing victims died at the scene, police said. Two more victims were taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The identity of the attacker has not been confirmed, but he is related to the women, according to Steadman Stahl, the president of police union South Florida PBA.

A family friend said a 30-year-old man lived at the home with the women and had mental health issues, but police have not specified if this is the man who stabbed them.

"It's been a real tragedy. He has had a nervous condition for a long time," a neighbor said in Spanish about one of the people who appeared to have been involved. "Before there were many problems, but he had been calm for a while."

Gilberto Rodriguez, visibly emotional, said he is a family friend of the victims, who he identified as a woman along with her mother and daughter.

Family Photos Madeleyne Gonzalez, Rosa Gonzalez, Amanda Gonzalez

"[They are] the best family for us," he said. "I'm so sad... All the friends and families trying to see how we can help the family, but the truth is right now, we're shocked."

According to Stahl, two officers were involved in the shooting of the man who stabbed the women. South Florida PBA is representing one of those officers.

"These things happen in split seconds. But there's body cameras, there was a lot of verbal commands to drop the knife. He did not want to. And when you charge officers with a knife there's no other outcome that could have taken place than what took place," Stahl said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the incident, which is standard practice in police shootings.

The investigation continues.